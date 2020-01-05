 
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve

    Sunday, 05 January 2020

    More than 100 billion messages were sent worldwide via the Whatsapp application on New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2019.

    This is a day’s highest activity in the social network’s history, created 10 years ago, Whatsapp announced on its official Twitter account.

    According to other company figures, quoted by British media, more than 12 billion messages were photos.

    Whatsapp claims to have more than 1.5 billion active users, which makes it the most popular text application in the world. It is available almost everywhere worldwide, except China.

    The Brussels Times

