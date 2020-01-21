 
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
    Disney+ will launch in Belgium this Summer

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    The service will cost €6.99 per month, or €69.99 a year..Credit: Screenshot/Disney+

    Belgian Disney fans have been given a bit more information regarding the launch of the entertainment giant’s streaming service in Belgium.

    Despite launching several weeks ago in the Netherlands, the Disney+ video-on-demand platform currently remains unavailable in most of Europe.

    As of 24 March, however, the site will open in France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland the company announced in a press release.

    All other European countries, including Belgium, the Scandinavian countries and Portugal, “will be launched this summer,” the press release added.

    The service – which gives access to the entire Disney catalogue, as well as Star Wars and Marvel – will cost €6.99 per month, or €69.99 a year.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

