Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel

With over $68 million in the U.S. in its opening weekend, the third instalment of the Bad Boys franchised grossed the second-best result of all time for a film launched in January, reports VRT. It also received praise from American critics, with generally favourable reviews and 76% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Belgian directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, said in a radio interview with Studio Brussel that they had been approached by Marvel, mainly known for its success of the “Avengers” franchise.

“Marvel wants to meet with us, not for something concrete yet, a movie or series,” said El Arbi.

They will probably also direct the fourth Beverly Hills cop movie. “We also have to go to Netflix with a proposal for ‘Beverly Hills cop’, actor Eddie Murphy wants to make the movie,” they said. Netflix bought the rights for it, and Murphy played the leading role in the previous movies.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times