 
Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached...
Missing cat turns up ten months later in...
A quarter of over 55s have never changed...
Greece elects its first female president...
6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
    A quarter of over 55s have never changed employer
    Greece elects its first female president
    6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children from Syria before daily €50,000 penalty
    West Flanders governor calls for drones at coast to stop migrants crossing to UK
    Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway
    1.8 million litres of manure released after wall collapse in Flanders
    Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard to directors
    5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines from 2018
    Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants
    Poultry farmers call for curfew as bird flu approaches
    Mithra boss under investigation for insider trading
    Unexpected snowfall in Flanders: air pollution blamed
    Child Focus search for missing Brussels boy (13) wearing Harry Potter jumper
    Antwerp company will work on world’s second-largest diamond
    EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen
    Hybrid buses are good for environment but often break down
    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
    View more

    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    The Belgian directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, said in a radio interview with Studio Brussel that they had been approached by Marvel. Credit: Belga

    After the success of Bad Boys for Life, the Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they have been approached by the Marvel studios.

    With over $68 million in the U.S. in its opening weekend, the third instalment of the Bad Boys franchised grossed the second-best result of all time for a film launched in January, reports VRT. It also received praise from American critics, with generally favourable reviews and 76% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

    The Belgian directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, said in a radio interview with Studio Brussel that they had been approached by Marvel, mainly known for its success of the “Avengers” franchise.

    Related News:

     

    “Marvel wants to meet with us, not for something concrete yet, a movie or series,” said El Arbi.

    They will probably also direct the fourth Beverly Hills cop movie. “We also have to go to Netflix with a proposal for ‘Beverly Hills cop’, actor Eddie Murphy wants to make the movie,” they said. Netflix bought the rights for it, and Murphy played the leading role in the previous movies.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job