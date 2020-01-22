 
‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight...
Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data...
Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday...
Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of...
19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight racism, hatred
    Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain
    Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday
    Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of God
    19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete
    Anti-Semitism can soon be reported online to Belgian Police
    Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU
    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
    ‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020
    Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)
    Police investigate ‘racist statements’ made following migrants boat capsize
    Fugitive Belgian murder suspect hands himself over to South Africa police
    Unemployment found to impact overall health
    The three €10 million Brussels homes that will not sell
    Belgium unlikely to be hit by deadly coronavirus
    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
    A quarter of over 55s have never changed employer
    Greece elects its first female president
    6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children from Syria before €50,000 daily penalty
    View more

    ‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Whether or not other Flemish broadcasters will participate is not yet clear. Credit: De bende van Jan De Lichte

    DPG Media, the company above the commercial Flemish television channels VTM and Q2, will launch a paying streaming service, “a Flemish Netflix” in 2020.

    The Flemish Netflix does not yet have a name, a starting date or a price, but the aim is to launch the service before the end of 2020.

    The platform will offer Belgian as well as international series and movies, among which “De bende van Jan De Lichte”, a series based on the historical novel of the Belgian writer Louis Paul Boon, that VTM has had in store for several years, and was saving for the launch of the Flemish streaming platform.

    Whether or not other Flemish broadcasters will participate is not yet clear, but the goal is to collect Flemish fiction on one paid platform. It has to generate new income in times when an increasing number of people no longer watch live, and then skip the advertisements, causing (commercial) broadcasters to lose income.

    “It is a risky undertaking, but it is an illusion to think that without a paying platform we can continue to create what we are creating now,” said Dirk Lodewijcks, the general director for TV, radio and streaming at DPG Media, reports VRT. “Let’s not allow international players to take away that what we have built up in Flanders, namely good fiction,” he added.

    “We are open to cooperation,” said Isabelle Geeraerts, a spokesperson for Telenet, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “But it has to be a win-win situation,” she added.

    Telenet already has the ‘Play’ and ‘Play More’ offers, which are mainly known for their HBO catalogue, and first screenings of Flemish fiction series. Both packages together have 416,700 subscribers.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job