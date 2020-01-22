 
Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
  Twitter
  Facebook
    Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday

    The Belgian and international presales for the 2020 edition of the electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland start on Saturday.

    Tickets prices range from €105.5 for a regular day pass to €249 for an all-weekend ticket.

    Registering via a personal Tomorrowland account in advance is necessary to be able to participate in the presales. For Belgian citizens, the presale will start Saturday 25 January at 11:00 AM. For the international audience, tickets go on sale a few hours later, at 5:00 PM.

    The final tickets will be sold a week later, on Saturday 1 February.

    The theme of the 16th edition will be “The Reflection of Love”, and will be held, as usual, over two weekends in July, this year from 17 to 19, and a week later from 24 to 26 July, in the municipality of Boom.

    Some 400,000 festival-goers are expected to attend the Belgian festival again this year.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

