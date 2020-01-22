Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday...

Registering via a personal Tomorrowland account in advance is necessary to be able to participate in the presales. Credit: Belga

The Belgian and international presales for the 2020 edition of the electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland start on Saturday.

Tickets prices range from €105.5 for a regular day pass to €249 for an all-weekend ticket.

Registering via a personal Tomorrowland account in advance is necessary to be able to participate in the presales. For Belgian citizens, the presale will start Saturday 25 January at 11:00 AM. For the international audience, tickets go on sale a few hours later, at 5:00 PM.

The final tickets will be sold a week later, on Saturday 1 February.

The theme of the 16th edition will be “The Reflection of Love”, and will be held, as usual, over two weekends in July, this year from 17 to 19, and a week later from 24 to 26 July, in the municipality of Boom.

Some 400,000 festival-goers are expected to attend the Belgian festival again this year.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times