 
Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Latest News:
Europe approves 5G toolbox...
Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet...
Increasing number of Dutch-speakers in Brussels...
No consensus on stricter law stripping terrorist of...
Hazard’s injury sidelines him for two more games...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 January 2020
    Europe approves 5G toolbox
    Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium
    Increasing number of Dutch-speakers in Brussels
    No consensus on stricter law stripping terrorist of Belgian nationality
    Hazard’s injury sidelines him for two more games
    High risk of flu epidemic hitting Brussels in February
    Antwerp restaurant named in ‘great tables of the world’ guide
    Belgian Pride 2020 will focus on mental and physical health
    Level-crossing accidents claimed 7 lives in 2019
    Brussels inmate mistakenly released from prison on Christmas Eve
    Mandatory 15-minute wait for an Uber in Flanders to be withdrawn
    Boeing announces first annual loss in over 20 years
    Officer who fatally shot Iraqi Kurdish toddler charged with involuntary manslaughter
    Trump’s peace plan: The end of the two-state solution?
    Theo Hayez: police run DNA tests on hairs from missing Belgian hiker’s cap
    Pedestrian killed while walking on Brussels’ Outer ring road
    Belgium Muslim Executive wants official recognition for Great Mosque of Brussels
    Coronavirus: 4th German infection forces closure of car parts company
    Brussels government wants to open Laeken royal park to the public
    Over half of Uber users in Brussels willing to pay more for all-electric fleet
    View more

    Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium

    Wednesday, 29 January 2020
    The police received a tip that a 77-year-old Italian man would travel from Italy to Munich by train. Credit: Wikipedia

    The German police caught an elderly art smuggler (77) in the act of transporting a valuable Corinthian helmet (not pictured) from the 4th century BC, in Munich.

    The man has long been suspected of illegally smuggling art into Belgium to offer on the international art market, according to the German public prosecutor’s office.

    The police received a tip that a 77-year-old Italian man would travel from Italy to Munich by train, carrying illegally acquired art that he smuggled out of Italy. The man was stopped at Munich railway station, and arrested after he could not provide the officers with the correct documents for the artworks, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Several antique coins were also found in his possession, along with the helmet, of which the value is estimated between €50,000 to €100,000, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job