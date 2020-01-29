Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium

The police received a tip that a 77-year-old Italian man would travel from Italy to Munich by train. Credit: Wikipedia

The German police caught an elderly art smuggler (77) in the act of transporting a valuable Corinthian helmet (not pictured) from the 4th century BC, in Munich.

The man has long been suspected of illegally smuggling art into Belgium to offer on the international art market, according to the German public prosecutor’s office.

The police received a tip that a 77-year-old Italian man would travel from Italy to Munich by train, carrying illegally acquired art that he smuggled out of Italy. The man was stopped at Munich railway station, and arrested after he could not provide the officers with the correct documents for the artworks, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Several antique coins were also found in his possession, along with the helmet, of which the value is estimated between €50,000 to €100,000, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times