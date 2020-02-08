 
Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels hotels line up to take part in...
Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites...
Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs...
Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says...
Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    Brussels hotels line up to take part in new star system
    Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites
    Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia
    Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says Turkey
    Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis
    Trump sacks EU ambassador over impeachment testimony
    Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property
    Coronavirus: pangolin is potential missing link in chain of transmission
    Macron wants a European agenda on arms control
    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
    Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday
    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
    A thousand young people march for the oceans in Brussels
    Belgian prince investigated in alleged global tax evasion network probe
    Belgian consulate general in Lubumbashi officially reopens
    Belgium’s German-speaking Citizens’ Council could be a model for Europe
    Congolese president invites King Philip to 60th anniversary of independence
    Dolls for sale after Belgium’s first sex doll brothel closes its doors
    K9 officers from across the country pay tribute to Blue and Drago
    Lifeless body found in gardens of Botanique
    View more

    Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis

    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    © AB

    Rock singer Arno has postponed a number of dates on his upcoming tour, after being diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas.

    Arno, less well-known as Arno Hintjens, is now 70 years old, and was diagnosed in November. He will now undergo surgery, and has postponed 13 dates on his planned Santeboutique tour in France, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

    He will still appear in Paris at the Trianon on Tuesday, after which he returns to Brussels to be operated on. Since the diagnosis he has been undergoing chemotherapy.

    People who know I have cancer ask why I’m still performing,” he told Belga. “But you have to realise that it’s being on stage that gives me my energy. When I know I’m going to be playing it galvanises me.”

    Born in Ostend in May 1949, Arno has always been – or portrayed – the epitome of the rock star. A denizen of the Brussels night, an habitué of the Brussels-Flemish Dansaert scene, friends with the likes of film-makers Marc Didden and Dominique Deruddere, unapologetic consumer of cigarettes and booze, babe magnet, he made it his aim to appeal to all sides, singing in French and Dutch, as well as venturing into other languages. He did however give up smoking 12 yars ago, and has since given up drinking as well. 

    Music has always saved my life,” he said. “Concerts are as important to me as they are to the audience. Nowadays I do nothing without an audience, and that’s what makes me strong. I’m asking people to give me strength, and I will take that energy with me. And I will defeat this.”

    And he went on to state his new philosophy of life – the same as the old one:

    Yesterday is dead, tomorrow doesn’t exist yet, I’m alive today. I want to be positive and profit from life – bearing in mind the situation.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job