 
Oscars 2020: Belgium’s ‘Une Sœur’ misses out
Monday, 10 February, 2020
    Oscars 2020: Belgium’s ‘Une Sœur’ misses out

    Monday, 10 February 2020
    The psychological thriller carried by Veerle Baetens, Selma Alaoui and Guillaume Duhesme has nominated in the category "Academy Award for Best Short Film".Credit: DELPHINE GIRARD

    The Belgian film “Une sœur,” by Delphine Girard, did not win an Oscar on Sunday in Los Angeles.

    The psychological thriller carried by Veerle Baetens, Selma Alaoui and Guillaume Duhesme was nominated in the category “Academy Award for Best Short Film.”

    “The Neighbors’ Window,” by Marshall Curry, won in that category.

    The prestigious Oscars ceremony was held on Sunday in Hollywood. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science awards a total of 24 gold statuettes at the ceremony. This year’s huge favourites were the war film “1917,” by British director Sam Mendes, and the black comedy “Parasite,” by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

    The Brussels Times

