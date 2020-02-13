 
Belgian 80s accordion hit re-released in US thanks to social media
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
    Belgian 80s accordion hit re-released in US thanks to social media

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    The accordion song from the Belgian group The Klaxons was a big hit in Belgium. Credit: Youtube screengrab

    The Belgian hit “Clap Clap Sound” that was popular in the 80s will be re-released in the United Stated after the tune gained popularity again on social media.

    The accordion song from the Belgian group The Klaxons was a big hit in Belgium, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. The song was even number one in the charts for several weeks in South Africa. The success was partly due to a music producer from the city of Halle in the Flemish Brabant province.

    “I never expected this to be such a success,” said Jan Neef, the producer behind the international success, reports VRT. Jos Ghysen, a well-known radio personality, used the song for one of his programmes. “That’s how it started to lead a life of its own. It was a hit in about 15 countries,” Neef added.

    “In Germany, it’s popular with children now,” he said. “They’ve found the song on social media, and it has already been viewed 4.5 million times. And I don’t want to boast, but “Clap Clap Sound” is now also being re-released in the US. Maybe President Donald Trump can use the song in his campaign, he can use a positive note,” Neef added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

