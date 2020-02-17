Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released...

Hooverphonic announced last yeat that they would be Belgium's candidate for the Eurovision song contest in 2020. Credit: Hooverphonic Facebook.

The Belgian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has been revealed this morning by Hooverphonic.

The band – who will represent Belgium at the next Eurovision in May – gave fans a first listen of ‘Release Me’ on Monday morning.

Famous for songs such as ‘Mad about you’, ‘Badaboum’, ‘2 Wicky’, ‘Romantic’ and ‘Eden’, Hooverphonic have been a staple of the Belgian music scene since they formed in 1995.

Alex Callier and Raymond Geerts have been the backbone of Hooverphonic since then, while Luka Cruysberghs joined as the band’s lead singer in 2018.

Hooverphonic has already made it to the first semifinal, on Tuesday 12 May. Only then will it be decided if Belgium will make it into the final.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times