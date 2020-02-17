 
Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Latest News:
Red Cross wants volunteers to visit lonely pensioners...
Diesel prices to increase from 17 February...
Police ‘neutralise’ Liège man who threatened to blow...
Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released...
Limited progress in EU facilitated dialogue between Serbia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Red Cross wants volunteers to visit lonely pensioners in Brussels
    Diesel prices to increase from 17 February
    Police ‘neutralise’ Liège man who threatened to blow up his home
    Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released
    Limited progress in EU facilitated dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo
    Storm Dennis: what is the damage in Belgium?
    Government negotiations: King now has to break the impasse
    BNB report says transition to zero carbon will show economically as a super “fuel shock”
    Belgium is getting warmer and drier, stalagmite shows
    Red Bull produced a record 7.5 billion cans last year
    Most romantic proposal on the Brussels metro ever
    Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive government a chance’
    ‘New Belgian elections not the solution,’ Coens says
    Storm Dennis blows through Belgium
    Suriname threatens to sue Belgian fruit company
    Cows fed on beer by-product give off less methane
    More than 3,000 thefts a year on Brussels public transport
    Belgium’s corona patient goes home
    Half of all Belgian tattoo shops not in line with rules
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    View more

    Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Hooverphonic announced last yeat that they would be Belgium's candidate for the Eurovision song contest in 2020. Credit: Hooverphonic Facebook.

    The Belgian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has been revealed this morning by Hooverphonic.

    The band – who will represent Belgium at the next Eurovision in May – gave fans a first listen of ‘Release Me’ on Monday morning.

    Famous for songs such as ‘Mad about you’, ‘Badaboum’, ‘2 Wicky’, ‘Romantic’ and ‘Eden’, Hooverphonic have been a staple of the Belgian music scene since they formed in 1995.

    Alex Callier and Raymond Geerts have been the backbone of Hooverphonic since then, while Luka Cruysberghs joined as the band’s lead singer in 2018.

    Hooverphonic has already made it to the first semifinal, on Tuesday 12 May. Only then will it be decided if Belgium will make it into the final.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job