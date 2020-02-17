 
Aalst Carnival: Onions dumped in rival city rekindle centuries-old ‘feud’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Latest News:
Aalst Carnival: Onions dumped in rival city rekindle...
Woman kicked out of Aalst café for breastfeeding...
Red Cross wants volunteers to visit lonely pensioners...
Diesel prices to increase from 17 February...
Police ‘neutralise’ Liège man who threatened to blow...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Aalst Carnival: Onions dumped in rival city rekindle centuries-old ‘feud’
    Woman kicked out of Aalst café for breastfeeding baby
    Red Cross wants volunteers to visit lonely pensioners in Brussels
    Diesel prices to increase from 17 February
    Police ‘neutralise’ Liège man who threatened to blow up his home
    Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released
    Limited progress in EU facilitated dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo
    Storm Dennis: what is the damage in Belgium?
    Government negotiations: King now has to break the impasse
    BNB report says transition to zero carbon will show economically as a super “fuel shock”
    Belgium is getting warmer and drier, stalagmite shows
    Red Bull produced a record 7.5 billion cans last year
    Most romantic proposal on the Brussels metro ever
    Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive government a chance’
    ‘New Belgian elections not the solution,’ Coens says
    Storm Dennis blows through Belgium
    Suriname threatens to sue Belgian fruit company
    Cows fed on beer by-product give off less methane
    More than 3,000 thefts a year on Brussels public transport
    Belgium’s corona patient goes home
    View more

    Aalst Carnival: Onions dumped in rival city rekindle centuries-old ‘feud’

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    The rivalry between Aalst and Dendermonde seems to be rekindled now that Aalst Carnival is approaching. Credit: Lokale Politie Dendermonde/Facebook

    The police of the city of Dendermonde has posted images on social media showing people affiliated with Aalst Carnival leaving onions behind at two places in the city at night.

    On Sunday, the local police of the city of Dendermonde posted images from security cameras on its Facebook page, showing people dumping onions at a roundabout in the city in the middle of the night, right after a police van passed by. The officers did not manage to catch the “perpetrators.”

    The Carnival in Aalst will start next week, meaning some jokes and pranks have already started. The Aalst people especially like to mock their neighbouring city, Dendermonde. The Carnival-related “feud” between the two cities, in which they make good-natured fun of each other, has existed for centuries, but is extra prominent this year, as the traditional parade of the ‘Ros Beiaard’ will take place in May.

    The ‘Ros Beiaard’ is a folkloristic horse, which refers to the horse in the saga of “The four sons of Aymon.” In Dendermonde, a wooden horse symbolising the saga is over 5 metres tall as well long, and is carried around once every ten years during a procession, while the legend is acted out. The procession surrounding the saga is on the list of UNESCO’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

    At the Hollandse Kazerne (Dutch Barracks), where the ‘Ros Beiaard’ horse is kept between parades, onions were found as well.

    The Aalst Carnival group ‘Bedesterd’ admitted they were responsible for the onions, as taking on “anyone who attacks Aalst” is their carnival theme this year. “We defend ourselves without violence and weapons, but with ridicule and laughter,” the group said, reports VRT.

    The rivalry between the two cities seems to be rekindled now that Aalst Carnival is approaching, and the ‘Ros Beiaard’ will be in a procession through Dendermonde again this year.

    At the roundabout, which has a statue of the ‘Ros Beiaard’, only a few onions and flags turned up, but they quickly disappeared again. “At 02:48 AM, some brave citizens of Dendermonde smelled trouble and made our city clean and odourless again,” the police posted on Facebook.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job