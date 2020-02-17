 
Kim Clijsters loses first comeback game in Dubai on Monday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Latest News:
Kim Clijsters loses first comeback game in Dubai...
Government defends system of controls on senior-citizens’ allowance...
N-VA calls for ‘Flemish front’ against Francophones as...
Two more grenades explode in Antwerp on Monday...
Harassment on the job affects nearly one in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Kim Clijsters loses first comeback game in Dubai on Monday
    Government defends system of controls on senior-citizens’ allowance
    N-VA calls for ‘Flemish front’ against Francophones as coalition talks collapse again
    Two more grenades explode in Antwerp on Monday
    Harassment on the job affects nearly one in five employees
    Mark Zuckerberg stops by Brussels restaurant ahead of EU meeting
    Euro rallies against the dollar after initial plunge
    Café owners deny accusations they asked breastfeeding woman to leave
    Touring predicts heavy winter holiday traffic
    NATO dismisses French president’s call for ‘strategic’ nuclear dialogue
    Road works on 38 places on Flemish motorways will disrupt traffic in 2020
    Another record temperature recorded in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels newest food hall reports record business, despite weather
    Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium next weekend
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases frequency from late 2020
    Femicide ‘kills more people than terrorism,’ says Women’s council
    Aalst Carnival: Onions dumped in rival city rekindle centuries-old ‘feud’
    €1.2 billion needed to renovate Wallonia-Brussels schools
    Woman kicked out of Aalst café for breastfeeding baby
    Red Cross is looking for volunteers to visit lonely pensioners in Brussels
    View more

    Kim Clijsters loses first comeback game in Dubai on Monday

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters lost her first comeback game to the Spanish Garbine Muguruza in a WTA tournament in Dubai on Monday.

    The former world #1 lost her comeback game in two sets, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), to the Spanish #16 of the world, Garbine Muguruza, in the first round of the WTA Premier hard-court tournament in Dubai. The match lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes.

    Clijsters lost the first set (6-2) in 32 minutes. It seemed like she found her strength again in the second set, which she led 5-4, but lost eventually lost as well in a tie-break.


    Muguruza will face either the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (WTA 39) or the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (WTA 26) in the next round.

    Last September, Clijsters announced her return to the tennis courts in 2020, after an absence of more than seven years. The 36-year-old Limburg native originally scheduled her comeback for January, so she could compete in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, which she won in 2011.

    Related News:

     

    However, a knee injury forced her to change her schedule. She then announced that her first tournament would be in Monterrey, Mexico in March, but decided to bring forward this much-anticipated comeback and finally began her third career in Dubai.

    After Dubai, Clijsters plans to play in Monterrey, Mexico (March 2-8) and then travel to the United States to play in the prestigious Indian Wells Premier Mandatory tournament, the second tier after the major tournaments. Also in the United States, she has announced her participation in the Charleston tournament, a WTA Premier event that will take place April 6-12. Clijsters has never played in Monterrey and Charleston before.

    Kim Clijsters took her first break in 2007 and returned to the competition in 2009 after the birth of her first child, Jada. She has 41 titles, including four Grand Slams (2005, 2009 and 2010 US Open, and 2011 Australian Open).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job