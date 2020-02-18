Brussels came in at 23rd place for European expats, and Antwerp (the only other Belgian city included in rankings) is joint 24th. Credit: Jules Johnston/Brussels Times

A new global ranking of the most livable cities in the world for European expats has seen two major Belgian cities included in the top 25.

While Belgium failed to make it into the current public list of the 20 most livable cities – which saw Copenhagen and Bern come out on top – The Brussels Times has learned that Belgium did manage to get two cities into the top 25.

To reach these conclusions mobility consultancy ECA International ranked 480 global cities on factors including health services, housing, leisure facilities, safety, air quality and political tensions.

Clean air, good facilities and low crime were among the reasons that pushed the Danish and Swiss capitals to the top of the ranking.

The countries with the most cities included are the Netherlands and Switzerland with four apiece. Edinburgh is the only UK city to appear in the top 20, at number 19.

“Pollution, crime rate and terrorism threats are among the factors that affect the liveability of major UK cities such as London, Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow,” said Neil Ashman, Senior Location Ratings Analyst at ECA International.

“Europeans relocating for work or looking to move abroad can expect a good quality of life in many locations in Ireland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany or Norway; countries that dominate the top 20 of our rankings,” he added.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times