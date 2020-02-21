 
Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true WWII stories
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true...
Coronavirus: Belgians from Westerdam cruise ship return to...
Nearly half of Belgians think politicians are corrupt,...
Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels...
Russia cannot be without government for a year...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 February 2020
    Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true WWII stories
    Coronavirus: Belgians from Westerdam cruise ship return to Europe
    Nearly half of Belgians think politicians are corrupt, research shows
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Russia cannot be without government for a year ‘like Belgium’, says Putin
    Flanders abolishes back-paid family allowance for refugees
    $1 million award offered for best sustainable food solution
    Eurozone: inflation rose to 1.4% in January
    Colruyt takes steps to combat “extreme couponing”
    How the holidays will disrupt traffic this weekend
    700 kg of cocaine disguised as table salt found in Antwerp
    Grave circles found under football pitch could be 3,000 years old
    Storm Ellen ‘uncertain’: Belgium faces 90 km/h winds
    Health committee amendment could cost pharma companies millions
    Coronavirus vaccine trials not expected before April
    Brussels Airport police strike causes ‘major disruptions’ for holiday travellers
    One in three Belgians admits to driving too fast
    Budget negotiations between EU leaders continue
    In Photos: Over 100 tractors surrounded Schuman
    Belgium needs to promote women in the workplace, says IMF
    View more

    Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true WWII stories

    Friday, 21 February 2020
    The game was never created to win prizes with, according to De Schutter, but to keep the memories of his grandmother alive. Credit: Brukel Game/Youtube screengrab

    A video game, ‘Brukel’, which was made by a Belgian professor Game Design, Bob De Schutter, to remember his grandmother’s wartime stories, is in the running to win several prizes at the Belgian Game Awards.

    The game is based on the stories Bie Verlinden told her grandchildren, including Bob De Schutter who created the game, about the Second World War and how she experienced it as a little girl.

    “I flew to Belgium to interview my grandmother, who was 92 then. That resulted in an entire series of stories that form the starting point for the game. In ‘Brukel’, which is named after the street she lived on, you go and discover the farmstead of the Verlinden family,” said De Schutter, who was a Professor Game Design in Miami, reports De Morgen.

    By zooming in on certain objects, the player can hear stories related to it, told by Bie herself, and provided with English subtitles for people who do not understand her Kempen dialect. In the next level, the gamer ends up in the middle of the war, again with commentary by Bie.

    De Schutter launched Brukel on the online gaming site Steam, where it was overwhelmed with positive reviews, and gamers worldwide showed how that they were touched by what was happening on their screen.

    “People are not used to bumping into stories that are real in a game. Very personal stories, too. Brukel opens a window that makes it possible to look inside a person’s soul,” De Schutter said. “And because you really experience those stories in a game like this, they hit much harder than if you were to read them in a book or see them in an image fragment,” he added.

    As a next step, De Schutter wants to introduce the game into education. “Those war stories are still very important today. When you go to Breendonk or Auschwitz as a 16-year-old, it is a wake-up call,” he said. “But those kinds of trips are not an option for every school. A game like Brukel makes it possible to bring those stories into the classroom in a very direct way all over the world,” he added.

    The game was never created to win prizes with, according to De Schutter, but to keep the memories of his grandmother alive, even after she dies. He hopes to create a new gaming genre, which he calls “gaminiscing,” made from gaming and reminiscing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job