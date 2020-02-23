Aalst carnival goes ahead despite storm...

As the whole country awakes to the arrival of Storm Ellen, the third weekend storm in a row, a number of carnival celebrations have been cancelled as a result – but Aalst will go ahead regardless.

Storm Ellen brings winds gusting up to 100km/h, the activation of the non-emergency help number 1722, the closure of Brussels parks until Monday and the cancellation of carnival parades in Essen in Antwerp province and Lommel and Eisden in Limburg. In Geraardsbergen in East Flanders, the traditional Krakelingenworp has been postponed until 22 March.

But it is to Aalst that all eyes turn, as the carnival parade there has now become a matter of international interest.

Earlier this week, the carnival organisers were asked, by no less a figure than the Israeli foreign minister, to ban the carnival because of its “vitriolic anti-Semitism”. At issue are some of the famed Aalst caricatures which are carried in the parade on truck-beds.

The ones in question, which have caused all the fuss, are figures which portray the stereotypical image of the Orthodox Jew.

The figures are caricatures, as is typical for a carnival parade, but these are caricatures with a dark history, in a style familiar from Nazi propaganda and hate images going back to the pogroms and further.

“Belgium as a Western Democracy should be ashamed to allow such a vitriolic anti-Semitic display,” Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz wrote on his Twitter account. “I call upon the authorities there to condemn and ban this hateful parade in Aalst.”

Such an international rebuke might have seen any other city make a red-faced retreat, but not Aalst, and not at Carnival.

At the time of writing, the Aalst carnival was determined to go ahead, despite storms of protest and an actual storm.

