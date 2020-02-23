 
Aalst carnival goes ahead despite storm
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 February, 2020
Latest News:
Aalst carnival goes ahead despite storm...
Reimbursement of contraceptives and morning after pill expanded...
Bozar Dalí & Magritte exhibition attracts nearly 200,000...
Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for...
European stock markets hit by coronavirus spread...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 February 2020
    Aalst carnival goes ahead despite storm
    Reimbursement of contraceptives and morning after pill expanded
    Bozar Dalí & Magritte exhibition attracts nearly 200,000 visitors
    Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for refugees on the islands
    European stock markets hit by coronavirus spread
    An EU ‘four-shirter,’ for the wrong reasons
    Drop in number of animals slaughtered last year
    Levels of fine particles as high at Brussels Airport as in the city
    Belgian parliament makes preparations for a hard Brexit
    Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint
    Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus death announced
    Police will have real-time access to Stib CCTV
    Federal office investigates possible corruption within Belgian Gaming Commission
    French-speaking job-seekers ignore official Dutch classes
    Brussels Airport police strikes: delays will go on throughout the week
    EU dilemma: Returning migrants to unsafe places
    Huawei boasts 5G contracts with European operators
    Tesla resumes work on first European factory
    Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true WWII stories
    Coronavirus: Belgians from Westerdam cruise ship return to Europe
    View more

    Aalst carnival goes ahead despite storm

    Sunday, 23 February 2020
    The offending caricatures, featured in last year's parade © Belga

    As the whole country awakes to the arrival of Storm Ellen, the third weekend storm in a row, a number of carnival celebrations have been cancelled as a result – but Aalst will go ahead regardless.

    Storm Ellen brings winds gusting up to 100km/h, the activation of the non-emergency help number 1722, the closure of Brussels parks until Monday and the cancellation of carnival parades in Essen in Antwerp province and Lommel and Eisden in Limburg. In Geraardsbergen in East Flanders, the traditional Krakelingenworp has been postponed until 22 March.

    But it is to Aalst that all eyes turn, as the carnival parade there has now become a matter of international interest.

    Earlier this week, the carnival organisers were asked, by no less a figure than the Israeli foreign minister, to ban the carnival because of its “vitriolic anti-Semitism”. At issue are some of the famed Aalst caricatures which are carried in the parade on truck-beds.

    The ones in question, which have caused all the fuss, are figures which portray the stereotypical image of the Orthodox Jew.

    The figures are caricatures, as is typical for a carnival parade, but these are caricatures with a dark history, in a style familiar from Nazi propaganda and hate images going back to the pogroms and further.

    Belgium as a Western Democracy should be ashamed to allow such a vitriolic anti-Semitic display,” Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz wrote on his Twitter account. “I call upon the authorities there to condemn and ban this hateful parade in Aalst.”

    Such an international rebuke might have seen any other city make a red-faced retreat, but not Aalst, and not at Carnival.

    At the time of writing, the Aalst carnival was determined to go ahead, despite storms of protest and an actual storm.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job