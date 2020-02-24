 
The Guardian tips Ghent as 'magical' city trip destination
Monday, 24 February, 2020
    The Guardian tips Ghent as ‘magical’ city trip destination

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    "Medieval and magical, vibrant and edgy – the Belgian city is a sensory overload," the paper said. Credit: Wikipedia

    The British newspaper The Guardian has tipped Ghent as the ideal destination for a “magical” city trip, mostly due to all the activities regarding the Van Eyck year in 2020.

    “Medieval and magical, vibrant and edgy – the Belgian city is a sensory overload,” the paper said.

    Everything revolves around the exhibition of Jan Van Eyck’s paintings, and the ‘Adoration of the Mystic Lamb’ in Ghent this year.

    “Ghent is as beautiful as nearby Bruges, but without the crowds,” according to the article, which highlighted the Ghent’s vinyl and secondhand shops next to the city’s many vegan cafés. “Ghent even has its own Banksy, the graffiti and street artist ROA, whose enigmatic animals surprised us in unexpected alleyways,” according to the paper.

    This is not the first time that the British newspaper has praised Ghent. In October 2019, it ranked the city in fourth place in the top ten of the most eco-friendly cities to visit by train in the autumn.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

