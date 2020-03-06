 
Stella Artois drops ‘Leuven’ from new beer bottles
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 March, 2020
Latest News:
Stella Artois drops ‘Leuven’ from new beer bottles...
Coronavirus: Starbucks halts reusable cup use...
Parliament approves change to euthanasia law...
Thousands expected to join Greta Thunberg in Brussels...
Coronavirus: first suspected case in Costa Rica...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 March 2020
    Stella Artois drops ‘Leuven’ from new beer bottles
    Coronavirus: Starbucks halts reusable cup use
    Parliament approves change to euthanasia law
    Thousands expected to join Greta Thunberg in Brussels climate march
    Coronavirus: first suspected case in Costa Rica
    Ixelles moves local culture beyond Flemish-Francophone divide
    Belgians from quarantined Tenerife hotel land in Ostend
    Court ruling could close Doel nuclear reactors earlier
    Coronavirus: Belgian students not coming home from Italy
    Ryanair offers ‘rescue fares’ to customers following Flybe collapse
    No handshakes at Jupiler Pro football matches this weekend
    Eden Hazard has ‘successfully undergone’ surgery
    Women’s Rights Day: Disabled women face denial of sexuality
    Many young Belgians unclear about sexual consent
    Coronavirus: Liège, Charleroi airports still in Phase 2
    Brussels wants zero traffic deaths by 2030
    Flanders ‘very concerned’ by EU Climate Law, says environment minister
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines reduces European flights by 23%
    Ixelles invites bids to take over Frit Flagey
    Belgian schools, hospitals denounce spread of coronavirus misinformation
    View more

    Stella Artois drops ‘Leuven’ from new beer bottles

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    Leuven's city council will soon meet with AB InBev to discuss what the consequences of the change could be for Leuven. Credit: Piqsels

    The place-name “Leuven” on the label of the Stella Artois beer has been replaced by “Belgium” as brewery AB InBev wants the beer to become more international.

    AB InBev, the American-Belgian multinational drink and brewing holdings company based in Leuven, has decided to replace the name of its home base on the green Stella Artois bottles with Belgium, to give the beer a more international image worldwide, reports De Standaard.

    “I did not expect this. Leuven and Stella have always been one. Our city is the cradle of beer. We are known for Stella. This hurts my Leuven heart. And it’s not just me, the hotel and catering managers in Leuven are also shocked,” said Johan Geleyns, the Leuven alderman for the Catering Sector, on Radio 2 on Friday morning.

    Related News:

     

    Leuven’s city council will soon meet with AB InBev to discuss what the consequences of the change could be for Leuven. “We need to talk about the identity of Leuven, we think that is important for InBev as well. It is high time for us to have a proper talk about it,” Geleyns added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job