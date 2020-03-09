 
Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels
Monday, 09 March, 2020
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels

    Monday, 09 March 2020

    Affordable Art Fair (AAF) was launched more than twenty years ago in London and is currently firmly anchored in the agenda of contemporary art fairs.

    In Brussels, the Fair will take place at the Tour & Taxis site from 20 to 22 March 2020 and will welcome another 17,000 visitors looking to discover the offer of the 95 Belgian and international galleries.

    The idea behind AAF is simple: thousands of artworks are presented at affordable prices, since the fair’s baseline is ‘art is essential,’ the organisers explain. “Paintings, prints, photography, sculptures or installations: there is something for all tastes, for every budget.”

    Belgian and international galleries

    The list of Belgian galleries from the three regions of the country, which make up about a third of the exhibitors, is particularly extensive. They include ART22 Gallery (Brussels), Artelli Gallery (Antwerp), Nationale 8 Gallery (Brussels), Wunderkammer GN (Brussels), Macadam Gallery (Brussels), Winwood Gallery (Knokke) and many others. The other two thirds have arrived from across the world.

    An artistic experience

    This year the fair has invited the Brussels collective TOKA. This art and antiques loving collective, operates as an apostle of reflection focusing on the modern apology of atheism, with the despised religious symbols they recuperate to ask a metaphysical question about the core of contemporary art. Together they experience this “Revelation” which is anchored in modernity.

    By doing so, they put their own Judeo- Christian culture in perspective through an artistic and philosophical questioning of the popular art market: “what do we believe today?” In addition to an installation on the Passion of Christ specially designed for the fair, their intervention offers visitors the opportunity to buy an original artwork.

    Practical information
    From 20 to 22 March 2020
    Tour & Taxis, Avenue du Port 86C, 1000 Brussels
    For more information and ticket reservations visit: www.affordableartfair.com

