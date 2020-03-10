 
‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin is not plagiarised, court rules
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Latest News:
‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin is not...
Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted at Tenerife hotel where 118...
Do shared e-scooters pollute more than cars in...
Coronavirus : Epidemic is practically contained in China,...
Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    ‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin is not plagiarised, court rules
    Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted at Tenerife hotel where 118 Belgians were confined
    Do shared e-scooters pollute more than cars in Brussels?
    Coronavirus : Epidemic is practically contained in China, Xi Jingping says
    Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen
    Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people
    Coronavirus: Passenger traffic at Europe’s airports could shrink by 187 million this year
    Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
    Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall
    Diesel and petrol to become cheaper on Wednesday
    Classical and experimental music at Klarafestival
    No breakthrough in EU – Turkish dialogue
    Belgium in Brief: Coronavirus Concerns, 28 New Cases
    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild cat
    Coronavirus: in numbers
    Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with viral anti-rape anthem
    Footage of man smearing saliva on Brussels metro goes viral
    View more

    ‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin is not plagiarised, court rules

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    The judges considered that Led Zeppelin's lead singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page did not plagiarise the guitar riff. Credit: Wikipedia

    British rock group Led Zeppelin has not plagiarised a guitar riff by a Californian group in order to compose their worldwide smash hit ‘Stairway to Heaven’, a San Francisco appeal court confirmed on Monday.

    The court, composed of eleven judges, confirmed a judgement handed down in first instance in Los Angeles in 2016, according to which the iconic song was not a copy of another number ‘Taurus’ composed by Spirit, a psychedelic group from the sixties.

    At the time, the judges considered that Led Zeppelin’s lead singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page had certainly had access to the Spirit song. But the plaintiffs, who were claiming between $3 million and $13 million in a copyright claim, had not succeeded in proving that the ‘Taurus’ elements were “inherently similar” in the introductory guitar riff to ‘Stairway to Heaven’, which is over two minutes longer, they said.

    In 2016, Page had claimed in court that subsequent agreements at the heart of the trial for plagiarism “had been circulating forever.”

    In 2018, the judgement had in any case been annulled during a first appeal procedure, on legal grounds. The members of Led Zeppelin had therefore requested and obtained a revision of this judgement by the San Francisco appeal court.

    The judges finally decided on Monday to uphold the judgement delivered in the first instance, based on a 1909 copyright act.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job