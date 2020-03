The number of deaths from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Netherlands has doubled, jumping from 5 to 10, the Royal Institute for Health and Environment (RVIM), announced on Friday.

Since Thursday, 190 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 804.

RVIM said 179 of those infected worked in the health care sector.

A total of 115 patients have been hospitalised, the Institute added.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times