 
Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill...
Health Minister Maggie De Block to only communicate...
‘Train service of national interest’: SNCB to scrap...
Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment...
Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 March 2020
    Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill
    Health Minister Maggie De Block to only communicate online
    ‘Train service of national interest’: SNCB to scrap most trains
    Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment
    Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ
    Coronavirus: only outings of people living together ‘tolerated’ during lockdown
    BPost suspends mail to non-EU destinations
    Coronavirus: UN organisation appeals for aid to Palestinian refugees
    Flanders pauses infant and child vaccinations amid coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Over half of deaths occurred in Brussels
    Math professor: ‘How to predict infections spread is well-known’
    Police round up migrants in Maximilien Park
    Coronavirus: 9,000 calls to info line in one day
    Lifeless body pulled from Anderlecht canal
    Coronavirus: Finance Department extends tax deadlines
    Coronavirus: Flemish schools get new orders
    France poised to follow Italy in extension of coronavirus lockdown
    Coronavirus: some prison sentences may be postponed
    Don’t travel abroad this summer, says Belgian virologist
    Coronavirus: Belgium applauds its paramedics
    View more

    Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment

    Thursday, 19 March 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels Airport Company will start sending some staff on temporary unemployment because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis from Monday, the company announced on Thursday.

    The move was due to the impact of the virus on activities at the airport in Zaventem, which the company runs. On Thursday, only one-third of the originally scheduled flights were expected.

    In agreement with the airport unions, the company’s management announced the measure to workers on Thursday morning, Brussels Airport Company confirmed. It was unable to say how many of the 1,100 employees were involved. However, a large portion of the staff would be affected in the administrative (human resources, communication etc.) and operational services, said spokesperson Nathalie Pierard.

    A department-by-department analysis was underway, according to Brussels Airport Company, which added that a minimum service would be provided.

    The company’s decision, which it had been analysing for a few days now, was taken against the background of the significant drop in air traffic linked to the coronavirus crisis. Only 171 of the 533 originally scheduled flights were still expected at Brussels Airport on Thursday.

    The number is certain to go down further in the coming days with the suspension, from Saturday, of flights by Brussels Airlines, the biggest carrier flying passengers to the airport. Ryanair is scheduled to follow suit next week.

    “We’re expecting passenger numbers to be down by between 90% and 95% early next week,” Brussels Airport Company CEO Arnaud Feist said on LN24 information channel on Thursday. “This is unheard of.”

    The temporary unemployment will last four weeks, starting on Monday. However, the airport will remain open, the spokesperson said, particularly for essential travel, repatriations, cargo flights – “which are going well,” at 50 to 60 per day, transporting essentials such as medicinal drugs and foodstuff, along with online purchases – and military operations.

    One of the airport’s three runways, the 07R/25L – where most flights land – has been closed until 3 April because of the reduced traffic, according to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen – containing key information on airports and airspace) published on the website of Skeyes, the Belgian air traffic control company.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job