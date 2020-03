Police seized a box of 35 surgical masks from a store in Deurne (Antwerp) on Saturday evening.

The owner was selling them at inflated prices. “He was asking for three euros a mask, which is just unacceptable in these times,” said local police spokesman Willem Migom.

Local police discovered the trafficking during a patrol. The masks were seized and the owner was handed a fine.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times