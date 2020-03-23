 
Coronavirus: Flanders to give €200 to temporarily unemployed
Monday, 23 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Flanders to give €200 to temporarily unemployed

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Demir said she plans to help every affected employee. Credit: Belga

    The Flemish government has decided to automatically transfer €202,60 to those left temporarily unemployed due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19). 

    “This is to help them cover their water and energy bills for one month,” Flemish minister for energy Zuhal Demir (N-VA) said on Facebook. 

    Demir said employees would not have to do anything to receive the payment. “The idea is that the government automatically transfers the money into the beneficiary’s account.” 

    Last week, the Flemish government announced that people left temporarily unemployed would still have to pay their water and energy bills for the next month due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. 

    “Authorities will intervene to ease the pressure on households as soon as possible,” Demir promised. “Before that, they will have to ensure they pay their bills on time.” 

    Demir said she plans to help every employee affected. A household where several people are affected would therefore receive several payments of €202.68. Those who are not direct clients, who live in social accommodation with collective heating or have a budget meter will also receive a payment.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

