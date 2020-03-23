 
Drop in road use leads Touring to file for temporary unemployment for some staff
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Latest News:
About 1,600 terror victims file for compensation...
Coronavirus: one in seven drivers broke lockdown rules...
Coronavirus: thousands volunteer as back-up medical staff in...
Fake vaccines and medical supplies being sold online,...
Drop in road use leads Touring to file...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 March 2020
    About 1,600 terror victims file for compensation
    Coronavirus: one in seven drivers broke lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: thousands volunteer as back-up medical staff in Flanders
    Fake vaccines and medical supplies being sold online, police warns
    Drop in road use leads Touring to file for temporary unemployment for some staff
    Health care centres report ongoing shortage of medical supplies
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to pull out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Coronavirus: Humans suffer but also animals in transport over borders
    First coronavirus death confirmed in EU institutions
    ‘Not possible’ to repatriate all Belgians abroad, says Foreign Affairs
    Coronavirus: Nearly 350,000 contaminated
    Funeral home turns to live-streaming amid coronavirus regulations
    ‘Buy now, drink later’: Brewery helps Coronavirus closed bars
    Who gets Belgium’s 6 million new face masks: Flanders or Wallonia ?
    Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in its park
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens After 5 April?
    Hundreds of reports issued as police chase lockdown violators
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 3,743 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Flanders to give €200 to temporarily unemployed
    Coronavirus: STIB increases frequency to hospitals
    View more

    Drop in road use leads Touring to file for temporary unemployment for some staff

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    © Belga

    Touring has filed a request for temporary unemployment for “a limited portion” of its staff, the assistance service announced on Monday.

    Given the measures taken to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, there is much less traffic than usual on Belgium’s roads, so assistance interventions are much less frequent, it explained.

    The VAB mobility organisation, for its part, said it was operating at full capacity, i.e. about 300 breakdown mechanics, although it, too, reported a slowdown in activity. Freezing overnight caused some drivers to need assistance on Monday morning, “but otherwise, we have seen a reduction by half in the number of such interventions since the start of the measures,” spokesman Maarten Matienko said.

    He explained that services were still guaranteed, and that some replacement vehicles were being reserved for health care personnel. “We are guaranteeing their mobility,” Matienko said.

    Touring has also taken mesures on behalf of health workers. They may receive free services if they need them, whether or not they are members of Touring, according to spokesman Danny Smagghe.

    The drop in the number of interventions has also been observed at Europ Assistance, which said there were about 70% to 75% fewer than usual. Europ Assistance does not have its own mechanics and garages, but relies on a network of professionals.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job