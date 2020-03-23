 
Workers sent on temporary unemployment to get up to €1,500 net
Monday, 23 March, 2020
    Workers sent on temporary unemployment to get up to €1,500 net

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Most workers sent on temporary unemployment due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic will receive a net amount of between €1,000 and 1,500, according to calculations by the SD Worx human resources firm.

    “Additional support measures, like those in the banking sector, are thus welcome,” SD Worx added on Monday.

    Some 800,000 to one million workers will eventually go on temporary unemployment due to the novel Coronavirus epidemic, according to estimates by Federal Labour Minister Nathalie Muylle (CD&V). The National Employment Office is required to give them an allowance equivalent to 70% of their gross salaries, up to a ceiling of €2,754.76. This will be complemented by a daily amount of €5.63, which translates into about €150 more per month.

    Most of the affected workers will thus receive between €1,000 and €1,600, SD Worx noted, calling for additional support measures.

    Since applications have been pouring in, ONEM is unable to say exactly how much each worker on temporary unemployment will receive. As a result, Minister Nathalie Muylle has decided that each worker will receive a lump sum of €1,450 per month, while the final calculation of the allowance will be done later.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

