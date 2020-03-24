 
The weather outside: more sunny days ahead
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
    The weather outside: more sunny days ahead
    The weather outside: more sunny days ahead

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Credit: The Brussels Times

    Even under current lockdown measures, physical activity in the open air, such as cycling, walking or running, is allowed and even recommended, with family living under the same roof, or one friend provided social distancing is respected.

    Even if you’re not going outside, terraces, open windows and roofs across the country are being used more than ever before.

    With that in mind, what’s the weather going to be like for the rest of the week?

    This Tuesday afternoon, the weather will be calm, sunny with some high clouds, according to the RMI forecast. The highs will vary between 7 degrees in the Hautes-Fagnes and 12 or 13 degrees in the centre of the country.

    The wind will be moderate from east to south-east in the south-eastern part of the territory, and often weak from south-east elsewhere.

    On Tuesday night, the sky will generally remain clear. Light frosts are to be expected over the whole territory, with a minimum of -4 or -5 degrees in the valleys of the Ardennes to -2 degrees elsewhere.

    Wednesday, another day bathed in sunshine; the maximum will vary between 7 and 12 degrees, before another night of minus.

    Thursday, after another cold night, the weather will still be dry and sunny, with some cloudy passages in the afternoon, with temperatures rising to 11 degrees.

    By Friday, gradually more humid and sometimes slightly unstable air will reach our country from the east. The morning should still be bright, before the arrival of progressively more clouds from the Ardennes.

    The Brussels Times

