 
Uber introduces reduced rate for medical professionals
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Latest News:
”Use testing to determine who may go back...
Uber introduces reduced rate for medical professionals...
Belgium switches to summertime this weekend...
Coronavirus: 1,850 new cases confirmed, 64 new deaths...
Coronavirus: WHO explains how the virus is transmitted...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    ”Use testing to determine who may go back to work”
    Uber introduces reduced rate for medical professionals
    Belgium switches to summertime this weekend
    Coronavirus: 1,850 new cases confirmed, 64 new deaths in Belgium
    Coronavirus: WHO explains how the virus is transmitted
    The curious case of the cat with corona
    Coronavirus measures: will April be a write-off?
    UK politicians endorse petition against human trafficking in UAE
    Coronavirus: Belgium extends lockdown until 19 April
    Coronavirus: most people respect the current measures
    Foreign cars seized in Brussels as drivers ‘violated lockdown measures’
    Coronavirus: Brussels moves to support struggling businesses
    What is a Mask?
    Coronavirus: over 500,000 cases worldwide
    Antwerp Zoo: some animals appear to be missing the public
    Coronavirus: What measures is Belgium discussing on Friday?
    Coronavirus: ‘extremely high wave’ coming, says French PM
    Coronavirus: Two routes for repatriation of stranded EU citizens
    Coronavirus: ‘No use’ for maximum exercising distance
    Coronavirus: Northern Italy hasn’t peaked yet
    View more

    Uber introduces reduced rate for medical professionals

    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    Uber will reduce its rates for medical workers in Brussels. Credit: Belga

    The Uber private transport service on Friday launched a new option for medical professionals, Uber Medics, which enables them to travel at a reduced rate for the duration of the novel Coronavirus crisis.

    Doctors, nurses and other health workers now benefit from a 25% price reduction on their rides. Otherwise the service remains the same. Many drivers on the Uber network confirmed to the Belga News Agency that the option had been activated.

    The transport platform first proposed Uber Medics in France on Friday morning, then extended it to Brussels, the only city in Belgium where Uber is active, in the afternoon. It has assured drivers that their remuneration will remain the same, which implies that the company is foregoing its commission on the Uber Medics rides.

    Partners who do not wish to do this type of ride may disactivate the new option.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job