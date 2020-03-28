 
Nursing home in the Namur province hit particularly hard by Covid-19
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
    Nursing home in the Namur province hit particularly hard by Covid-19

    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    The virus has so far claimed the lives of four people in “La Quiétude” nursing home in Andenne. Credit: Belga

    Covid-19 has claimed the lives of four persons in “La Quiétude” nursing home in Andenne, Namur Province, according to a report in L’Avenir newspaper, confirmed by the town’s mayor, Claude Eerdekens.

    Two of the nursing home’s 100-odd residents have been hospitalized, while another who also tested positive for the virus has been isolated.

    Fourteen residents whose condition is considered suspicious have also been isolated. “They could not be diagnosed because their symptoms do not justify it in the present context,” Eerdekens said.

    Staff at the nursing home, which is part of the Andenne CPAS (Public Social Services Centres) network, have also been affected by Covid-19. Three tested positive and had to be isolated from the facility.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

