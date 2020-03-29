Brussels police begin checks on cars to prevent “unnecessary trips”

Police in Brussels have started setting up several checkpoints around the city in order to control whether journeys are “necessary”, spokesperson for the Brussels police, Ilse Van de Keere, told the press on Sunday.

The police are checking documents and ask the drivers and any passengers about the purpose of their trip. Several fines were issued on Saturday to those that have been deemed to have broken the rules of the lockdown.

Additionally, speed checks have also been intensified in the past week. In one instance, a motorbike in Vilvorde was recorded speeding at 152 km/h on a 70km/h road.

The Brussels Times