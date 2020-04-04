Summery weather from Sunday...

The weather will remain dry on Saturday with a few clouds, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The temperature will reach a maximum of 10 to 15° C throughout the Belgian territory.

On Sunday, the weather will be influenced by a high pressure coming in from eastern Poland and Belarus. The weather will be sunny with temperatures between 18 and 21° C in Belgium. The wind, from south to southeast, will generally be moderate.

RMI forecasts sunny weather until Thursday with temperatures reaching the low 20’s.

The Brussels Times