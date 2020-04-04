 
Summery weather from Sunday
Saturday, 04 April, 2020
    The weather will remain dry on Saturday with a few clouds, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The temperature will reach a maximum of 10 to 15° C throughout the Belgian territory.

    On Sunday, the weather will be influenced by a high pressure coming in from eastern Poland and Belarus. The weather will be sunny with temperatures between 18 and 21° C in Belgium. The wind, from south to southeast, will generally be moderate.

    RMI forecasts sunny weather until Thursday with temperatures reaching the low 20’s.

    The Brussels Times

