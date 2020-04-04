Coronavirus: maximum 15 persons allowed per funeral...

The number of persons allowed to attend a funeral in Belgium is now limited to 15, attendees need to be separated by at least 1.5 metres, and there will be no viewing of the deceased’s body.

These are among modifications and clarifications announced in a ministerial degree published on Friday in the Official Gazette, with regard to the strict containment measures imposed in the effort to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Funerals are an exception to the ban on gatherings. Civil and religious wedding ceremonies are also allowed, but only the couple, their witnesses, and the presiding registry or religious official may attend.

Other gatherings are still banned, with the exception of walks and rides: families living under the same roof may walk or ride together; other persons must be separated by at least 1.5 metre.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times