 
Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault province
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 April, 2020
Latest News:
Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault...
Supermarket prices jump by up to 6.6%...
Belgium’s government aims at 40,000 – 50,000 tests...
Belgium’s football stars call for people to “Stay...
Coronavirus: Where there’s a will, there’s a way...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault province
    Supermarket prices jump by up to 6.6%
    Belgium’s government aims at 40,000 – 50,000 tests a day, then gradual relaxation of lockdown
    Belgium’s football stars call for people to “Stay at Home” in viral video
    Coronavirus: Where there’s a will, there’s a way
    Coronavirus: Hunting boars allowed
    Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in last 24 hours in Belgium
    Coronavirus: 1,480 deaths in the United States in 24 hours
    Fitch downgrades economic outlook for Belgium
    Belgian government extends list of essential industries
    Belgian airlines call for lifeline of more than half a billion euros
    Summery weather from Sunday throughout Belgium
    Police on alert for start of Easter holiday
    Do not postpone necessary care, Brussels hospital says
    Medical workers demand protection, not bonuses
    ‘Maximum 4 hours of school work per day,’ says Education Minister
    Coronavirus: What do the statistics show?
    The Brussels engineers racing to make ventilators out of car parts
    Parents advised: don’t put off bringing a sick child to the doctor
    How online platforms fight coronavirus scams
    View more

    Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault province

    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    © Belga

    A 54-year-old computer salesman suspected of raping a minor has been arrested in the town of Pecq, Hainault Province, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in nearby Tournai said, confirming a report in Nord Eclair on Saturday.

    The man was arrested in late March, but the Tournai Public Prosecutor ‘s Office did not announce the arrest at the time.

    He was apprehended by police at his home in the centre of Pecq and then questioned, following which a warrant for his arrest was issued by the investigating judge. The warrant was confirmed for one month by the Council Chamber.

    He is charged with raping a minor aged between 10 and 14 years and committing a violent indecent attack on a minor under the age of 16 years.

    The suspect faces 15 to 20 years behind bars, although the sentence could be reduced to between 1 and 15 years if the matter goes to a correctional court, Tournai Deputy Public Prosecutor Frédéric Bariseau said.

    The investigation was launched after the mother of one of the man’s victims filed a complaint.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job