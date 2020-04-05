Coronavirus: Accountants worried of infection through clients paper documents

Many accountants are concerned they could get infected by the coronavirus through the many paper documents sent by their client, the professional federation of accountants and accountants (CRECCB) declared in a press release on Sunday.

In general, numerous documents are sent to accountants at the beginning of the month. However, “nobody knows exactly whether or not it is dangerous to handle paper,” Ludo Van den Bossche president of CRECCB points out.

“Our members are worried for themselves and their staff.” The federation therefore asks the authorities for clear directives, supported by scientific arguments.

Belgian authorities indicate on its online information site www.info-coronavirus.be that the corona virus can survive several hours (possibly days) on smooth surfaces and materials, such as door handles, handrails, tables, etc.

It is therefore important to wash your hands regularly after contact with often touched surfaces, the FPS Public Health recommends.

The site also indicates that the virus doesn’t survive well on absorbent material, such as cardboard, paper or textile, and that the virus is very sensitive to dehydration, heat and sunlight.

