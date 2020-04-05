Coronavirus: ICUs nearing maximum admission capacity in Limburg province

Intensive care units (ICUs) at Limburg’s two largest hospitals are nearing maximum intake capacity.

At Jessa Hospital in Hasselt, 40 of the 41 beds in ICU were occupied by persons infected with the novel Coronavirus on Saturday.

At the Oost-Limburg clinic, 36 of the 41 ICU beds were occupied.

On the other hand, the number of persons in intensive care at Genk Hospital dropped from 130 to 126.

In recent days, 20 Coronavirus patients were transferred to hospitals in other provinces, namely Flemish Brabant, Antwerp and Eastern Flanders.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times