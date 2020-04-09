Traces of coronavirus found in wastewater all over Flanders

Traces of ribonucleic acid (RNA) belonging to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been found in wastewater throughout Flanders.

Aquafin, which is in charge of water purification in Flanders, took samples all over the region to test for the presence of the coronavirus.

The samples were taken in the municipalities of Lo-Reninge, Poperinge, Langemark, and Wulpen (all in the West-Flanders province) Genk (Limburg province), Leuven and Tienen (both in Flemish-Brabant), Aartselaar (Antwerp province) and Ghent (East-Flanders). All samples tested positive for coronavirus.

“The result says absolutely nothing about the contagious aspect of the virus, it only gives information about its spread,” said Anja De Wit, communication officer for Aquafin, to the Belga Press Agency, adding that the RNA remains, even after the virus has lost its contagious load.

Additionally, no trace of the virus has been found in the water after purification, the company said.

These results are in line with expectations and are comparable with what has been found in the Netherlands, where the virus was found in the wastewater in Tilburg and the sewage treatment plants, the company said on its website.

