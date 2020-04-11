 
Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Latest News:
Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels...
Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement,...
Apple, Google join forces to support the fight...
Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June...
WWII bomb discovered in Cologne...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels
    Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement, virologist stresses
    Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June
    WWII bomb discovered in Cologne
    Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 28,018 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus in Europe’s last dictatorship
    Coronavirus: How to celebrate Easter responsibly
    Coronavirus: over 1,6 million infections worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open
    Coronavirus: Belgians consume up to 25% less electricity
    Nursing home residents make up nearly half of Belgium’s coronavirus deaths
    Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies predict 37% turnover loss
    Moral dilemma: Saving lives when resources are scarce
    Coronavirus: Incorrectly taken tests in care centres ‘should be taken again’
    Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 
    Seaside healing: The Belgian town that almost saved Marvin Gaye
    View more

    Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels

    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    © Belga

    Blue and yellow trash bags will again be picked up on the usual days in the Brussels Capital Region, starting on Monday, Bruxelles-Propreté announced on Saturday in a press release.

    The  agency’s operations were disrupted by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, especially the collection of PMC bags, paper and cardboard boxes. This week, blue and yellow bags could not be sorted and, in the preceding seven-day period, they were picked up at the same time as the white ones, even if Brussels residents were asked momentarily to stop placing them on the pavement.

    After reorganizing garbage collection, “taking the new constraints into account, Bruxelles-Propreté is again able to collect most of the blue and yellow bags,” according to the agency, which said early this week that it had lost 20% of its workforce.

    “However, for public health reasons, the teams will collect all types of trash present on their routes in certain areas,” the agency explained. “The collection will be done partly in the afternoons to distribute the work among the teams, which we thank warmly.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job