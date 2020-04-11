Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels...

Blue and yellow trash bags will again be picked up on the usual days in the Brussels Capital Region, starting on Monday, Bruxelles-Propreté announced on Saturday in a press release.

The agency’s operations were disrupted by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, especially the collection of PMC bags, paper and cardboard boxes. This week, blue and yellow bags could not be sorted and, in the preceding seven-day period, they were picked up at the same time as the white ones, even if Brussels residents were asked momentarily to stop placing them on the pavement.

After reorganizing garbage collection, “taking the new constraints into account, Bruxelles-Propreté is again able to collect most of the blue and yellow bags,” according to the agency, which said early this week that it had lost 20% of its workforce.

“However, for public health reasons, the teams will collect all types of trash present on their routes in certain areas,” the agency explained. “The collection will be done partly in the afternoons to distribute the work among the teams, which we thank warmly.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times