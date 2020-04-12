 
Coronavirus: About 10,000 samples from nursing homes being tested
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: About 10,000 samples from nursing homes being tested

    Sunday, 12 April 2020
    © Belga
    © Belga

    Over 5,500 new Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests were conducted in Belgium on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,151, the task force headed by Minister Philippe De Backer said.

    Around 10,000 samples taken in nursing homes were in the process of being analysed, according to the task force.

    19,500 tests had been distributed to 169 nursing homes this week. Due to the large volume, however, there is a time lag between the distribution of testing kits, sampling and analysis of the samples, the task force explained.

    A total of 40,000 rapid tests have also been distributed to nursing homes this week, but each positive result will still have to be confirmed by a “traditional” PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test.

    New swabs have arrived and will be used next week to continue testing in nursing homes, according to the task force. “This will enable us to increase the number of tests conducted and fully utilise the available capacity of 10,000 tests a day next week,” Minister De Backer said.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

