 
Coronavirus: Generalised testing in nursing homes could take up to four weeks
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Generalised testing in nursing homes could take up to four weeks

    Sunday, 12 April 2020
    © Belga

    Generalised testing for the novel Coronavirus in nursing homes should take three to four weeks, the federal minister Philippe De Backer, said on Sunday on RTL-TVi.

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee, made up of representatives of the federal, community and regional governments, reached agreement on Friday on rolling out testing in nursing homes, where the epidemic has been raging.

    A pilot phase was launched last week and the results of the first 20.000 tests are to be released early this week.

    A coordination meeting with the regions was to be held on Sunday afternoon to organise the operation.

    “We’re going to utilise all available capacity in the country, but the scale is enormous,” De Backer said on RTL-TVi’s Sunday programme, ‘C’est pas tous les jours dimanche.’

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

