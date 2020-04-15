New form of medical certificate for quarantined workers

The federal government is today expected to approve a proposal to introduce a new form of medical certificate for workers who have been quarantined by a doctor as a precautionary measure.
The new certificate covers those employees who have been ordered into quarantine by a doctor because they are suspected of having the coronavirus, despite having no symptoms. If it is possible for them to telework, they can continue to earn a normal salary.
Until now, even those workers who cannot telework have been able to claim a guaranteed salary paid by their employer. The trade unions were in favour of retaining that situation. Employers, on the other hand, opposed it and demanded a new form of certification.
In the end, the two sides came together in the Group of Ten and agreed a solution.
Once the proposal is approved by the government – and it is rare for a Group of Ten proposal to be rejected – employees in precautionary quarantine will switch to the allowance reserved for workers in temporary unemployment.
That means they receive an allowance of up to 70% of their gross salary, with a maximum of €1,900 a month before deductions.
For employees who are quarantined with symptoms, nothing changes. They continue to receive a normal salary for a period, followed by a sick-leave allowance paid by the social insurance agency.
The sick-leave allowance, meanwhile, has been raised from 60% of salary to 70%, to encourage these employees to move to the allowance paid by social security without losing income. The difference being that employers no longer need to pay when the switch is made.