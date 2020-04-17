Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits...

Meanwhile, road works in Wallonia have yet to restart. They will remain on hold due to the extension of the lockdown, according to Walloon infrastructure financing company Sofico.
As long as the lockdown measures are in place, Wallonia will only carry out works where social distancing can be guaranteed. As a result, only three major road works in Wallonia are currently ongoing, according to Sofico spokesperson Héloise Winandy. These road works are being carried out at a slower pace than initially planned. Belgium’s lockdown, and thus the social distancing measures, was recently extended until at least 3 May.