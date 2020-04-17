 
Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits
Friday, 17 April, 2020
Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits...
Lockdown: do you still eat the same?...
Nearly 1,000 sheltered in Brussels hotels amid coronavirus...
Will Belgium’s debt drop after the financial crisis?...
Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000...
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 April 2020
    Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits
    Lockdown: do you still eat the same?
    Nearly 1,000 sheltered in Brussels hotels amid coronavirus lockdown
    Will Belgium’s debt drop after the financial crisis?
    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
    Parliament adopts law on “revenge porn”
    Social partners agree on rules for relaunch of construction
    Coronavirus: Brussels could still allow small events this summer
    Beer production down by 30% in March
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection rate is decreasing
    Coronavirus epidemic ‘under control’ in Germany
    Artistic freedom threatened during coronavirus crisis
    Belgium in Brief: Explaining the Infections
    Belgium’s coronavirus experts get sign language names
    Coronavirus: 320 new hospital admissions, 399 discharged
    Van Gucht: No change to accounting of corona deaths
    Beach passes and good manners: Belgian beach towns prepare for summer amid lockdown
    Nursing homes given tablets to ease loneliness
    Brussels man receives a corona fine for the 14th time
    Brussels greenlights generalised 30km/h zone
    View more

    Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits

    Friday, 17 April 2020
    62% of road works in Flanders have restarted. Credit: Pixabay

    Over half of the road works in Flanders that were halted due to the coronavirus lockdown have now resumed, Flemish Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters announced on Thursday.

    115 of the 186 road works in Flanders have restarted, Peeters told the Flemish Parliament during a discussion on how mobility measures are combatting the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The significant drop in traffic on Flemish motorways has even allowed for the pace to be picked up on some sites, as the workers can now operate in safer conditions, according to Peeters.

    Related Articles

     

    Meanwhile, road works in Wallonia have yet to restart. They will remain on hold due to the extension of the lockdown, according to Walloon infrastructure financing company Sofico.

    As long as the lockdown measures are in place, Wallonia will only carry out works where social distancing can be guaranteed. As a result, only three major road works in Wallonia are currently ongoing, according to Sofico spokesperson Héloise Winandy. These road works are being carried out at a slower pace than initially planned. Belgium’s lockdown, and thus the social distancing measures, was recently extended until at least 3 May.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

