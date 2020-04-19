Belgium deactivates 1722 number again...

The 1722 phone line for non-emergency fire-service interventions has been deactivated, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday in a press release.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) is no longer predicting any storms, the ministry explained.

The 1722 line is used to help decongest the 112 emergency number when there is a storm to prevent people whose lives may be in danger from having to wait needlessly.

It had been activated on Friday when the RMI issued a bad-weather warning.



The Brussels Times