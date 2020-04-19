 
Jan Jambon, Mark Rutte to hold discussions on Monday
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
    Jan Jambon, Mark Rutte to hold discussions on Monday

    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    © Belga

    Flemish Premier Jan Jambon and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, are scheduled to discuss the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis on Monday.

    The borders between Belgium and the Netherlands were closed one month ago to all non-essential travel after warnings by provincial governors of the presence of Dutch or German nationals in the Kingdom despite the lockdown, or of Belgians taking advantage of the relatively milder confinement measures in the neighbouring countries.

    The two men will discuss the issue of border relations. They could also take a more in-depth look at the situation and at measures and good practices implemented in the two countries, Mr. Jambon’s spokesperson said.

    Asked whether they could also discuss a harmonization of measures, Mr. Jambon said in an interview with the Dutch channel, Radio 1, that this would involve an examination of the infection curve of the virus in each country. “If we’re not in the same phase, it would be logical to take different measures,” he said.

    The Brussels Times

