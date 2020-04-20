Coronavirus: Escorts have ‘at least twice as many clients’ as usual

While brothels across the country are closed and sex work on the streets in also being shut down because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the escort business seems to be booming.

One of Belgium’s most-used websites for escorts warns users that “physical contact is forbidden” because of the coronavirus, and not to “make or accept physical appointments,” as sex workers are only allowed to offer virtual sex until at least 3 May, but several escorts testified in De Morgen that the industry is still running.

“Do not believe that all those call girls have switched to virtual sex or have really stopped working temporarily,” said Laura (38), a high-class escort who admitted that she also continued working. “I know quite a few call girls who do offer virtual pleasure for form’s sake, but in reality, continue to do what they usually do,” she added.

“If my clients do not let the virus stop them, why would I? I saw 60 people lining up in front of an ice cream parlour this week. Everyone is pretending to stay inside, but as soon as the sun comes out, they’re all glued together for ice cream,” Laura said.

However, she explicitly tells her clients to wash their hands before and after now. “And if someone is coughing over the phone, I politely tell them no,” she added.

At this moment, the business is booming, according to her. “I have never had as many clients as I have had in the last four weeks. There are at least twice as many,” she said. “If I had an average of three clients a day before corona, I now have six to seven. Physically, that’s not even sustainable,” Laura added.

The rise in demand is due to the higher need “for sex or a chat in these uncertain times,” according to her, or because they have to spend more time at home and need something to do. Another explanation is that many escorts are now also getting calls from men who usually go to the red-light districts, that are now closed, she said.

Beau (27), a high-class gigolo, also told De Morgen that he experiences a doubling in the number of clients that usually contact him. However, he does not receive all of them, and now also has disinfectant gel in the house.

“Apparently, the sex drive is higher these days,” he said, adding that women who are in a bad marriage, in particular, can hardly sit at home for whole days during the lockdown.

“I do not need to be a psychologist to establish that in many households, quite a lot of accumulated frustrations are surfacing,” Beau said, adding that he hears many women speaking about aggressive husbands.

Escorts who do respect the rules and have temporarily stopped working, say they are getting overrun with requests. “I have stopped working, but it is amazing how many clients do not understand that. Some even come knocking on my door,” said Lili-Rose (43), a Brussels call girl. “I really do not understand that they seem to be so sure they will not get infected,” she said, adding that she sends them all home.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times