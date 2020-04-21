Two bodies found months after they died on Monday

The identity of the bodies has not been established yet. Credit: Belga

Two lifeless bodies were found on Monday in the municipality of Tessenderlo in the Limburg province, according to the Limburg public prosecutor’s office.

The identity of the bodies has not been established yet, but it is certain that it concerns a man and a woman.

“An investigation has been launched. At first sight, everything points to a family drama,” said Anja De Schutter, spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office of Limburg to De Standaard.

It reportedly concerns a double suicide, or a murder and a suicide, that took place several months ago, but the bodies were only discovered now, reports TVL.

The Service for the Removal and Destruction of Explosive Devices (SEDEE) was also called to clear the area, as several explosives were found at the scene.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times