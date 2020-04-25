Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium

1,032 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, confirmed the Federal Public Health Service during a press conference on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic, to 45,325. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

“678 of those positive results come from the classical testing network. 354 come from tests taken in the residential care centres,” said Professor Steven Van Gucht of the coronavirus crisis centre.

The total number of confirmed cases registered in Belgium since the beginning comes to 45,325. In total, 197,463 coronavirus tests have been taken in Belgium.

431 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 355 live in Wallonia, and 128 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 118 other people, explained Prof Van Gucht.

217 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 295 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 4,195, a decrease of 140 patients.

Of the patients in hospital, 934 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 36 patients in the last 24 hours. 635 patients are on a respirator, a drop of 46 cases.

241 new deaths have been reported, which includes 58 from care homes in Flanders dating from the previous 24 hours, which could not be reported yesterday. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours is therefore 183.

72 of the newly-reported deaths occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 164 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which 95 (58%) were confirmed cases. One person died at home.

Of the newly-reported deaths, 154 occurred in Flanders (including 58 from the day before), 59 in Wallonia, and 28 in Brussels. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 6,917. “Of that number, 46% occurred in hospitals and 53% in residential care centres,” said Prof Van Gucht.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times