 
Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 April, 2020
Latest News:
Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police...
Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in...
Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to...
Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed...
Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
    Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
    Coronavirus study predicts no deaths after May 19, but experts are sceptical
    Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment
    China sends medical experts to North Korea
    Belgium’s justice minister calls on couples to respect custody-sharing agreements
    Antwerp company uses UV light to battle coronavirus
    Brexit: Chief EU negotiator losing patience with British
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift lockdown in 3 phases
    Coronavirus: Brussels provides compensation for low-income tenants
    Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment
    Belgium pays a high price for lack of tracing
    Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium defends its pandemic management
    Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown
    View more

    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May

    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium has put a freeze on bankruptcies caused by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis until 17 May, under a royal decree promulgated in the Belgian Royal Gazette.

    “This is a breath of fresh air for the finances of our SMEs in difficulty,” said Denis Ducarme, Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Consultants.

    The decree covers businesses severely affected by the crisis but which had been in good health up to 18 March. It protects them against foreclosures, and from being declared bankrupt at the request of their debtors, although this can still occur at the request of the Attorney General or of the debtors themselves.

    Ongoing contracts cannot be terminated for non-payment and, for now, debtors are not obliged to file declarations of bankruptcy.

    Commercial court judges will decide whether debtors can benefit from the suspension if they invoke it in their defence.

    “This reform will allow businesses that have fallen behind on payments and whose credit has been affected to be protected against forced bankruptcies declared by commercial courts,” Minister Ducarme said in a press release. “The aim is to give businesses a respite in terms of cashflow to help them go through this crisis more smoothly.”

    The freeze does not cover businesses that were already undergoing bankruptcies. “Fraudulent bankruptcies will, naturally, continue to be investigated by the courts,” the minister’s office said.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job