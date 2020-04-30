 
75 km/h winds expected on Thursday
Thursday, 30 April, 2020
    75 km/h winds expected on Thursday

    Thursday, 30 April 2020
    Despite the strong winds and the light rainfall, temperatures will be mild. Credit: Belga

    Following predictions of stormy weather and winds up to 75 km/h in Belgium, the non-urgent emergency services number has now been activated.

    To avoid overloading emergency numbers, 1722 has been activated to allow Belgians to request the intervention of the fire brigade in the event of damage.

    Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has predicted thunderstorms on from late Thursday afternoon, which could cause significant amounts of precipitation and wind gusts of up to 75 km/h.

    As a result, all of Belgium has been placed on yellow storm warning for the late afternoon and evening. The alert is valid from 5:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

    Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the procedure has been somewhat adapted. Once the number has been dialled, it will be necessary to encode its postcode. If the municipality belongs to an emergency zone that has an electronic form, the caller will be asked to use this form.

    This will allow operators to focus on emergency calls while allowing for suitable non-urgent assistance for those who need it.

    The Brussels Times

