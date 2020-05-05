 
Théo Hayez: DNA suggests found cap belonged to missing Belgian
Tuesday, 05 May, 2020
    Théo Hayez: DNA suggests found cap belonged to missing Belgian

    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez disappeared in Australia on 31 May. Credit: © Belga

    DNA tests carried out on a cap as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Belgian tourist Théo Hayez in Australia suggest the cap belonged to him, a source close to the case told Belga News Agency.

    Hayez went missing in Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia on the night of 31 May 2019. 

    “New searches have taken place and the police have provided us with the results of DNA tests carried out on two hairs found in the cap,” Hayez’s family posted on Facebook on Monday.

    The results of the DNA tests carried out by the Australian authorities “point to a family link” and seem to suggest the cap belonged to Hayez “and therefore the presence of Théo Hayez in these surroundings,” Belga learned from a good source.

    Related Articles

     

    The cap, similar to the one worn by Hayez, was found last July in the bush near the Byron Bay lighthouse by volunteers during one of the many search operations in the area.

    Hayez’s family is still seeking witnesses and information about his disappearance. While he will soon have been missing for a year, a new communication campaign to obtain information on this subject is being prepared, his relatives said.

    Théo Hayez had been travelling in Australia since the end of 2018 and was due to return to Belgium in early June, shortly after he disappeared. His telephone was registered by a terminal the day after his disappearance, near the lighthouse in the north-east of the town.

    The Brussels Times

