Parrot and owner rescued from tree by fire brigade
Thursday, 07 May 2020
Credit: CC0 Public Domain/Lynn Greyling
The Bruges fire brigade rescued a parrot and its owner from a tree after the man got stuck while trying to retrieve it.
On Thursday afternoon, a couple in the city of Bruges, went for a walk with its blue-and-yellow macaw on a rope, when the parrot tore itself loose and flew into a tree in the Minnewaterpark.
The couple panicked for a moment, but the man decided to rescue the animal and started to climb the tree. However, at a height of around 8 metres, the situation turned out to be hopeless.
At that moment, the emergency services had already been notified and the police decided not to take any risks.
“He was stuck about 8 metres high, and could not come down safely,” Lien Depoorter, a police spokesperson, said on Radio 2. The fire brigade was called to get him out of the tree with a rescue ladder truck.
The parrot, which had gotten stuck to a branch with a piece of its rope, could also be taken out of the tree a little later by the owner himself. “We are just glad everything ended well,” the couple told Het Laatste Nieuws.