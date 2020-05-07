 
Parrot and owner rescued from tree by fire brigade
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian supermarkets record half a billion euros extra...
Commission plans return to a new normal in...
French PM confirms lockdown phase-out from 11 May...
Youth gangs of Brussels leave police ‘powerless’...
There is no longer a mask shortage in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Belgian supermarkets record half a billion euros extra sales
    Commission plans return to a new normal in Brussels
    French PM confirms lockdown phase-out from 11 May
    Youth gangs of Brussels leave police ‘powerless’
    There is no longer a mask shortage in Belgium, says Wilmès
    Dunkin’ Donuts first Belgian store location confirmed
    Parrot and owner rescued from tree by fire brigade
    King Philippe joins thousands of Belgians in ‘Covid-19km’ fundraiser
    German football league to resume on 16 May
    Belgian virologist appointed special adviser to Commission President
    Wizz Air aims to start flights to Vienna from Charleroi in July
    Impossible to check if someone is only seeing 4 people, police say
    Flanders unveils proposal to restart team sports and competitions
    Shopping centre rules for the new normal
    Flemish exports down by two-thirds in the past two months
    International tourism could drop by 80% this year
    There’s a reason it’s 4 guests and not 6, says Belgian Deputy PM
    Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I Have?
    SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak
    View more

    Parrot and owner rescued from tree by fire brigade

    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Credit: CC0 Public Domain/Lynn Greyling

    The Bruges fire brigade rescued a parrot and its owner from a tree after the man got stuck while trying to retrieve it.

    On Thursday afternoon, a couple in the city of Bruges, went for a walk with its blue-and-yellow macaw on a rope, when the parrot tore itself loose and flew into a tree in the Minnewaterpark.

    The couple panicked for a moment, but the man decided to rescue the animal and started to climb the tree. However, at a height of around 8 metres, the situation turned out to be hopeless.

    At that moment, the emergency services had already been notified and the police decided not to take any risks.

    “He was stuck about 8 metres high, and could not come down safely,” Lien Depoorter, a police spokesperson, said on Radio 2. The fire brigade was called to get him out of the tree with a rescue ladder truck.

    The parrot, which had gotten stuck to a branch with a piece of its rope, could also be taken out of the tree a little later by the owner himself. “We are just glad everything ended well,” the couple told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job