Belgian man charged after cocaine seized from fake medical van

A Belgian man was arrested on Thursday while trying to enter the United Kingdom after customs discovered 285 kilograms of cocaine in his van.

The man was stopped at the border with France at the Coquelles customs post, the British public broadcaster BBC wrote on Thursday. He was found to be carrying over €28 million worth cocaine in a van claiming to be taking medical supplies to a hospital.

The man is charged with attempting to import a class A drug, according to the classification of the British justice system. He was brought before a local court on Wednesday and will remain in custody until he appears before the Maidstone Magistrates Court on 3 June.

